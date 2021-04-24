Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO)

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ETWO opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. E2open Parent has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.96.

In other E2open Parent news, major shareholder Atalan Gp, Llc acquired 287,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $3,168,367.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in E2open Parent stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of E2open Parent as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides end-to-end and cloud-based supply chain management SaaS platform worldwide. The company's software solutions orchestrate complex global supply chains and drive compelling value and ROI for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing, and supply management.

