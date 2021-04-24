Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $915,000 Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.15. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

