Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $829,000 in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,994,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,813,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,203,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,019,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of MODV opened at $142.84 on Friday. ModivCare Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $184.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.54). ModivCare had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. ModivCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

