Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.