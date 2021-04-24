LPL Financial LLC Buys Shares of 12,903 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AUPH. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5,828.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AUPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $12.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The company had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

