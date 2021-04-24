LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,422 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 13,091 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMF. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,986,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 441,723 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 190,018 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,424 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 90,478 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 244,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 47,015 shares in the last quarter.
NYSE:KMF opened at $6.70 on Friday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $6.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83.
About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.
