LPL Financial LLC Has $200,000 Stock Position in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 913,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,638,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 23,473 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 82,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 53,187 shares during the period.

Shares of SCD stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

