LPL Financial LLC Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 15,974 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 211,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 257,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE MHN opened at $14.37 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

