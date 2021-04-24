LPL Financial LLC Invests $203,000 in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth about $37,392,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hawaiian by 124.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 344,257 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth about $2,383,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,819,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

In related news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at $857,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HA opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.59 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

