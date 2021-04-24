Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Luminex reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,400%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Luminex will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Luminex’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LMNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

LMNX stock remained flat at $$36.71 on Monday. 1,410,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,421. Luminex has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -190.48%.

In other Luminex news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMNX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Luminex in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

