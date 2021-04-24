Lympo 24 Hour Volume Hits $321,412.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Lympo has a market cap of $25.86 million and $321,412.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00062380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00017314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00056594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00090965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,065.16 or 0.08092826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.23 or 0.00641485 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo (LYM) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

