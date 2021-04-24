Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS LYSCF opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. Lynas Rare Earths has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $5.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

