Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS LYSCF opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. Lynas Rare Earths has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $5.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52.
About Lynas Rare Earths
Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.