M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MDC. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

NYSE MDC opened at $60.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.79 and its 200-day moving average is $52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. M.D.C. has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $62.61.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3429 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 39.78%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $486,247.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $236,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,406 shares of company stock worth $9,243,404 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in M.D.C. by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.