Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Macy’s news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Macy’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 581,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 216.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 103,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $16.92 on Friday. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

