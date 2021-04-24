Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Receives $99.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.14.

Several research firms recently commented on MSGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

MSGE stock opened at $91.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.26. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -24.63. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $63.55 and a 12-month high of $121.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

