Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Upgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”

Mizuho upgraded shares of Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKTAY opened at $49.17 on Friday. Makita has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Makita alerts:

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Makita had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Makita will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.