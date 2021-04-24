MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.68 on Friday. MannKind has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 2.28.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MannKind by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in MannKind by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

