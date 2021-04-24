Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$26.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MFC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial to C$26.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.35.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of MFC opened at C$26.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$15.36 and a 1-year high of C$27.68.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$17.87 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.4200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$1,414,193.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$104,134.53. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$345,413.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$190,643.61.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.