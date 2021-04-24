Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Shares Gap Up to $16.22

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.22, but opened at $16.84. Marine Products shares last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 214 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.50 million. Marine Products had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.37%. Equities analysts predict that Marine Products Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.19%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 205.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 99,006 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand.

