MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Up 6.5% on Strong Earnings

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $53.85 and last traded at $53.70. 1,925 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 576,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.41.

The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,665.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $45,050.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,278,680. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at $3,421,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85.

MarineMax Company Profile (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

