Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Apr 24th, 2021

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

MAKSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marks and Spencer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

MAKSY opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.77.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

Analyst Recommendations for Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

