Masimo (MASI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Masimo to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $246.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a twelve month low of $203.81 and a twelve month high of $284.86.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.83.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Earnings History for Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit