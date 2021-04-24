Masimo (MASI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Masimo to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $246.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a twelve month low of $203.81 and a twelve month high of $284.86.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.83.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

