Matthew C. Kapusta Sells 5,350 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $188,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,619.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:QURE opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. uniQure has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $71.45. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.61.
uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. The business had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.15 million. Research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.
QURE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.
About uniQure
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.
