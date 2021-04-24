Matthew C. Kapusta Sells 5,350 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $188,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,619.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. uniQure has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $71.45. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.61.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. The business had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.15 million. Research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in uniQure by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QURE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

