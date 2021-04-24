Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $3,781,077.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $11,613,532.80.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $3,676,309.12.

On Monday, March 22nd, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $3,804,649.92.

On Thursday, February 25th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $3,821,485.75.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $3,939,875.85.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $82.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of -212.10 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NET. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,945,000 after buying an additional 1,403,526 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,084 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,394,000 after buying an additional 8,317,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $337,085,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

