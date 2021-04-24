Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $3,781,077.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 22nd, Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $11,613,532.80.
  • On Wednesday, March 24th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $3,676,309.12.
  • On Monday, March 22nd, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $3,804,649.92.
  • On Thursday, February 25th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $3,821,485.75.
  • On Tuesday, February 23rd, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $3,939,875.85.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $82.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of -212.10 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NET. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,945,000 after buying an additional 1,403,526 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,084 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,394,000 after buying an additional 8,317,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $337,085,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit