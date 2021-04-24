Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Buys 31,990 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,990 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 966.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares during the period. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OPCH shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.54. 422,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $21.34.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.01 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

