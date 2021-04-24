Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Invests $10.32 Million in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 42,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,321,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 46.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,438,000 after purchasing an additional 46,945 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

NYSE:SMG traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.84. 225,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,795. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $120.65 and a one year high of $254.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In other news, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 57,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.87, for a total value of $13,632,329.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,049,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.71.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

See Also: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.