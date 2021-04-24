Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Lowers Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,482 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth $5,480,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $2,426,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $2,156,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,068,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 113,398 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 17.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 108,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTGC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.07. 625,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,671. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.84.

In related news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,758.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

