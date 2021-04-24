Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 23,697 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,697 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned approximately 0.14% of Prospect Capital worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,424,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,118,000 after acquiring an additional 274,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 29,124 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 492,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 245,856 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,740,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 209,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.09. 2,311,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,418. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $8.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $172.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

