Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 39,520 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,270 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 39,520 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned 0.11% of R1 RCM worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in R1 RCM by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,045,898 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $433,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in R1 RCM by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,353,534 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $80,552,000 after purchasing an additional 154,794 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at $39,589,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,580,529 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $37,964,000 after purchasing an additional 23,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in R1 RCM by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,666 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $22,523,000 after purchasing an additional 81,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

RCM stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.41. The company had a trading volume of 389,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.48, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.65 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCM shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In other R1 RCM news, COO John M. Sparby sold 17,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $488,774.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,681,632.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 14,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $368,338.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,000.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,761 shares of company stock worth $4,056,071 in the last ninety days. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

