MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 170.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 69,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Valero Energy stock opened at $70.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,338.55, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

