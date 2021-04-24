MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 12,745 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in ONEOK by 16.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 809,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 115,922 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 48.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $802,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 37.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $52.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.00.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

