MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $318.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $313.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.68 and a fifty-two week high of $323.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.79.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

