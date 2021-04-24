MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

MAX stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. MediaAlpha has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $70.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.13.

In related news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $85,592,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $37,564,150.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,224.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,758,801 shares of company stock valued at $125,665,485 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

