Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 8,471 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $1,532,403.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,396,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,074,931.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 21st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,687 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.02, for a total value of $2,933,782.74.
  • On Thursday, April 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $5,836,545.50.

MEDP opened at $191.29 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.62 and a 12-month high of $191.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.75 and a 200-day moving average of $143.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 7,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.67.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

