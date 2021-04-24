Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) is Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Dudley & Shanley Inc. trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 5.3% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $30,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Medtronic by 5.0% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,801,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $131.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

