MenaPay 24-Hour Volume Tops $993.00 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $993.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00063708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00017504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00054625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00091064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.53 or 0.00650488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,879.01 or 0.07751105 BTC.

MenaPay Coin Profile

MenaPay (MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

