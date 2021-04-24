Meridian Financial Partners LLC Acquires 361 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.2% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

NYSE PG opened at $133.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.60 and its 200 day moving average is $135.28. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $689,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

