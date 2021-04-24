MetaHash (MHC) Reaches Market Cap of $70.85 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded 42.5% lower against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a market cap of $70.85 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00059091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.03 or 0.00266800 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.05 or 0.00997416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,142.40 or 0.99816093 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00022677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.06 or 0.00615228 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,680,200,879 coins and its circulating supply is 2,510,608,189 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

