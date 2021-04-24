MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Up to $12.49

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.49, but opened at $13.13. MicroVision shares last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 193,522 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -163.36 and a beta of 3.61.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in MicroVision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter valued at $191,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter valued at $753,000. 8.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit