MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Up to $12.49

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.49, but opened at $13.13. MicroVision shares last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 193,522 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -163.36 and a beta of 3.61.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in MicroVision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter valued at $191,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter valued at $753,000. 8.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

