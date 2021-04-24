Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Mid Penn Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 7.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ MPB opened at $25.51 on Friday. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $214.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

