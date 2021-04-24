Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.16 Million

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can currently be bought for about $264.41 or 0.00525509 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Microsoft has a market cap of $32.16 million and $9,897.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00059157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.71 or 0.00269722 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $511.52 or 0.01016652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,355.29 or 1.00080975 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00022843 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.47 or 0.00609106 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Microsoft

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 121,633 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Microsoft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Microsoft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Microsoft using one of the exchanges listed above.

