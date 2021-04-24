Mirrored Tesla Trading Up 7% Over Last 7 Days (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $36.71 million and $54,581.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 7% against the dollar. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be purchased for $733.47 or 0.01467553 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Asch (XAS) traded 5,163,847.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,180.80 or 0.02362588 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00058643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00267431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $499.62 or 0.00999660 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,019.67 or 1.00080836 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00022279 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 50,056 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars.

