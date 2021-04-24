Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 10,000 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.7% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 68,525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,183,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management grew its holdings in Facebook by 65.5% in the first quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 45,159 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 75.2% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 46,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,842,000 after purchasing an additional 20,168 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 253,598 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $74,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Facebook by 36.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 76,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB opened at $301.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $289.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.32. The company has a market capitalization of $857.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.82 and a 12 month high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total transaction of $15,562,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock worth $441,938,332. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.03.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

