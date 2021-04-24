Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NYSE MFG opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 3.62%. Equities analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFG. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 34,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 701,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 31,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

