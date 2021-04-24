Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $234.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $208.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MRNA. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.22.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $173.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.97. Moderna has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $189.26. The firm has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $715,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $2,819,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,649,597 shares in the company, valued at $232,543,689.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,720,366 shares of company stock worth $834,397,088 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,849,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 2,309.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

