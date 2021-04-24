Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.12. Mondi has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $56.51.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

