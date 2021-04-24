Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK) Director Buys C$16,100.00 in Stock

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK) Director Harris Kupperman purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$16,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,585,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,029,100.

Harris Kupperman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Harris Kupperman purchased 2,000 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$920.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Harris Kupperman purchased 1,500 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$690.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Harris Kupperman purchased 215,500 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$92,665.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Harris Kupperman bought 20,000 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$7,650.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Harris Kupperman bought 14,500 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$5,220.00.

Shares of YAK stock opened at C$0.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of C$13.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.33. Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.16 and a 1-year high of C$0.55.

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., a real estate investment and development company, owns commercial investment property assets in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Its investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites. The company was formerly known as Summus Capital Corp.

