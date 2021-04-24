Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,100.00

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and last traded at GBX 2,099.49 ($27.43), with a volume of 87373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,868 ($24.41).

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,806.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,514.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. Morgan Sindall Group’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

In related news, insider Steve Crummett sold 12,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,776 ($23.20), for a total transaction of £226,546.56 ($295,984.53). Also, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 380,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,050 ($26.78), for a total value of £7,793,485 ($10,182,238.05). Insiders have sold a total of 413,786 shares of company stock worth $840,093,964 in the last ninety days.

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

