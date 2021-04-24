Morgan Stanley Boosts NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $72.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.83.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $78.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.92. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $55.65 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $153.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,906 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

