Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 4,880.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,239 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.84% of Sterling Construction worth $9,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 261,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 38,195 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 690,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 171,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $20.72 on Friday. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.41.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Sterling Construction had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $347.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Sterling Construction Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

